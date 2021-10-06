Local 98-Year-Old World War II Veteran awarded Purple Heart at Las Vegas City Council meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A big day that was 75 years in the making. A local 98-year old World war II veteran is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

Private first class Onofrio Zicari, who they call hi “No No” was awarded a Purple Heart at Wednesday’s Las Vegas City Council meeting this morning.

He took part in the D-Day invasion at Omaha Beach and was wounded during the battle, but in the chaos, his wounds were never documented.

Today he was honored for his heroism.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman said, “No No, it is wonderful to have you here today. It truly epitomizes the best of the greatest generation. We are so grateful for your service and to have you as part of our community.”

Onofrio Zicari, WWII veteran said, “I am just overwhelmed with everybody here. I wish you all good luck and God bless you.”

Zicari was also named citizen of the month.