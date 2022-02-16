Local 5k raises $25K for children fighting rare diseases across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Cares About Rare 5K wrapped up the weekend with a great turnout at the Cornerstone Park in Henderson.

All the money raised at the 5K will now go toward the Little Miss Hannah Foundation, a non-profit which helps kids here in town, who have medically complex and rare diseases.

The $25,000 raised at this weekend’s race will provide anywhere from 25 to 50 pieces of medical equipment for children such as Ashley Downing’s daughter Quinn.

“It’s helped immensely, getting things she needs like car seats, bath chairs, things we wouldn’t have been able to get without it,” said Downing.

This weekend’s event marked the sixth annual race for the foundation.