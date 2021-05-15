Local 5-year-old delivers gift bags to law enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local five-year-old is proving you are never too young to make a difference.

Meet Justyn Boumah.

He is the youngest nonprofit founder in Las Vegas, with his Heroes and Hearts organization.

On Saturday, he showed his appreciation to local law enforcement by delivering gift baskets full of treats to officers at the Bolden Area Command.

“It’s’ great and I’m so proud of him he has the heart of gold and I just, I appreciate the city of Las Vegas for helping my son’s dream come true,” said Justin’s mom Racquel.

This was all part of Justyn’s three-part project to celebrate and personally express his gratitude toward his local firefighters, police officers, postal workers and other members of the community for their perseverance during the pandemic.