Lizzo to perform, ring in the New Year at the Cosmopolitan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multi-platinum icon, Lizzo, is heading to Las Vegas on Dec. 31 to ring in the New Year at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The singer will headline the resort’s 2020 New Year’s Eve festivities.

Lizzo had a sold-out performance at the resort in October and will return to The Chelsea to celebrate the new year.

Tickets for Lizzo’s NYE performance will go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. They are available online or by calling (800) 745-3000. Doors will open at 7 p.m. on the night of the event, and the show starts at 9 p.m.

Lizzo’s highly anticipated performance will cap a weekend-long lineup of festivities hosted at the Cosmopolitan.

