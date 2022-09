LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congresswoman Liz Cheney was the guest speaker at Thursday night’s Nevada State Dinner Gala, hosted by the Vegas Chamber in Washington, DC.

Cheney, who lost the Republican primary in Wyoming this year, spoke about different topics including the war in Ukraine and the upcoming election.

The gala capped off a busy few days for the Vegas Chamber where they pushed for the Las Vegas economy in the nation’s capital.