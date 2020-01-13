Living Green: Super Recycle event will happen Feb. 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Throwing away used or broken electronics is not only dangerous for the environment, but it’s wasteful. But there’s an easy solution to help keep e-waste out of the landfill.

It’s the Living Green Super Recycle event that happens on Saturday, Feb. 1 in the Thomas and Mack parking lot.

You can also shred important papers, get rid of old prescription pills, and so much more. It’s a yearly event people look forward to.

“We’ve been here a few times before and I think it’s a real good idea,” said Anita Kielhorn, recycler.

The 8 News Now team is ready to greet thousands of eco-friendly viewers in their vehicles loaded with unwanted electronics, papers to shred and hundreds of pounds of expired or unused pills.

“We don’t want this medication flushed and going into our water system. The water district does a great job of cleaning our water, but you can’t get everything out of the water,” said Diane Anderson, Care Coalition.

This event started more than 10 years ago as a way for viewers to safely unload their old television sets as newer technology took over. But the old stuff still has value that can help some in the community.

“You know we have blind members who will take them apart and put them in different bins and we’ll sell those parts and all the proceeds from that go straight to the Blind Center of Nevada,” said Ryan Doty, Blind Center of Nevada.

The event will take in thousands of pounds of documents with sensitive information that will be shredded.

“Unfortunately, if it gets into the wrong hands, we’re still in a world where people do bad things with it. You know you don’t want your identity stolen or your Social Security number out there, so make sure you shred it. Whether you do it at your house or you do it with us – do it,” said Ray Bracha, Shred-It.

This year’s super recycle event is Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Thomas and Mack’s from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.