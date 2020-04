LAS VEGAS — Many valley air conditioning systems still run on R22 freon, but the EPA has banned it so you will need to look for options if your air conditioner is beyond repair.

And if you only need one unit replaced, you can do that, but ask all the right questions and make sure to use a certified installer.

In Living Green, Sherry Swensk meets a family who chose to invest in a new hi-tech system for its energy efficiency and eco-friendliness.