LIVE: World-famous entertainers come together for telethon in support of local performers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A number of world-famous entertainers are coming together for the Mondays Dark Telethon in support of Las Vegas performers.

The six-hour event is aimed toward raising funds for the Actors Fund of Las Vegas, which helps local entertainers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s telethon includes performances by Deana Martin, Shania Twain, Olivia Newton-John, Blue Man Group, Joey Fatone, Debbie Gibson and others.

A previous telethon raised around $10,000 for a local nonprofit refuge for women.

