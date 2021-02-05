Woman who drove over nail salon manager to be sentenced today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Krystal Whipple, the woman accused in the death of a Las Vegas salon manager, will be sentenced Friday.

Whipple accepted a plea deal in December and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the Dec. 2018 death of 51-year-old Nhu “Annie” Nguyen. Whipple was arrested in Arizona two weeks after the incident.

According to Las Vegas police, Whipple left the nail salon without paying for her manicure and Nguyen ran after her and was struck and then dragged by Whipple’s car through the parking lot.

According to the plea deal, Whipple is facing a 10- to 25-year prison sentence.