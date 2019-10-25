‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ heads to Las Vegas the week of Nov. 18

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of America’s favorite morning shows is coming to Las Vegas! “Live with Kelly and Ryan” hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will be at Paris Las Vegas when they take the show on the road in November.

“Live” will record four shows at the Paris Theatre Nov. 18-21. In addition to “Live’s” usual line-up of top celebrity interviews and musical performances, the show will also showcase the exciting entertainment and nightlife for which Las Vegas is known for, along with the vast range of activities and adventures available to visitors, and the city’s world-class food scene.

“Live” is teaming up with Caesars Entertainment and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) for the remote broadcasts. Information about tickets for “Live with Kelly and Ryan’s” shows from Paris Las Vegas can be found here.