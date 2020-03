WASHINGTON (AP) — Friday morning President Trump announced in the daily White House news briefing that he will close both the Canada and Mexico US border to non-essential travel to curb virus spread.

“We will win this war. We are winning. We will be stronger than ever before and we’ve learned a lot.” President Trump

The government has temporarily waived interest on all federally-held student loans and borrowers will be allowed to suspend payments and loans without any penalty.