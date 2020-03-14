LIVE: White House holds briefing on coronavirus response

President Donald Trump speaks during briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington. Listening on the podium from left are, Vice President Mike Pence,, Dr. Anotny Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator,, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — The White House will hold a briefing Saturday morning to discuss their coronavirus response.

The White House is expected to announce that the U.S. will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list. Under the restrictions, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders. That word is according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity before the official announcement expected Saturday.

