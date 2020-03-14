LIVE: White House holds briefing on coronavirus response

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — On Saturday morning, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York State had its first death related to coronavirus. The Governor stated that an 82-year-old New York City woman, who had an underlying medical condition, died on Friday.

The number of positive coronavirus cases has gone up across the state by about 100 from Friday. There are now 524 positive cases of coronavirus in the state, and of those, 117 people have been hospitalized.