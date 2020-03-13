Washoe County announces its efforts to contain COVID-19 from spreading

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Social distancing is necessary because we are still at a low-risk and want to stay in front of the situation, said Washoe County Health Officer Kevin Dick. There are two COVID-19 cases, only one has been confirmed by the CDC.

Officials from the Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Manager’s Office and Washoe County Commission held a news COVID-19 news conference Friday.

Washoe County announced its already scheduled two-week school spring break starts Monday.

The county is suspending all non-essential meetings, allowing some tele-working situations for employees and recommending public gatherings be postponed.

County Commissioner Bob Lucey said “This is not cause to panic, be prepared.”