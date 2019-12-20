PREVIEW: Fremont Street Experience previews new 3D graphics; $32 Million upgraded Viva Vision Canopy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Before the official unveiling on New Year’s Eve, Fremont Street Experience hosted a special preview of the 3D graphics created exclusively for its newly-upgraded Viva Vision screen on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Enjoy the 8 News Now preview:

This sneak peek features the all-new signature light show, “MIXology,” a show concept inspired by “synesthesia,” a perceptual phenomenon where music, art, and emotion collide to create an immersive, multi-sensory experience that will take visitors on a visual and musical journey while breathing new life into downtown Las Vegas.

By fusing Watchfire Sign’s cutting-edge technology with Mosaic’s innovative graphics, the jaw-dropping content will utilize 49.3 million LEDs alongside a state-of-the-art, 550,000-watt, concert-quality sound system.

With an entirely new collection of stunning visuals and 3D graphics, the revitalized canopy will soon illuminate the pedestrian mall with 16,433,152 pixels and 5,000 nits, making it 7 times brighter than the existing canopy with four-times the resolution allowing the screen to be seen 24 hours a day for the first time in its existence.

In partnership with the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, Fremont Street Experience will host the official unveiling of the $32 million renovation of Viva Vision on Dec. 31 during New Year’s Eve.

Tickets for America’s Party Downtown are on sale now and can be purchased at VegasExperience.com/nye for $35 (plus tax and fee).

