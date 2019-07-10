WATCH: Vice President Pence on trade issues

WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the "USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers" event at the Naval Air Station Lamoore in California.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Watch as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the USMCA “A Better Deal for American Workers” event in Lemoore, Calif.

