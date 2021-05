PRIMM, Nev. (KLAS) — A semi truck fire on I-15 northbound before Primm has closed the freeway, according to RTC.

Both southbound and northbound lanes are at a standstill as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

8 News Now viewer Rick Rizzo sent us this video of the fire:

#FASTALERT =UPDATE+2:33 PM, May 09 2021

Due to Vehicle Fire I-15 North and I-15 South bound CLOSED,

Expect long delays,

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 9, 2021

Authorities ask that motorists avoid the area and use other routes.

Please check back for details on this developing story.