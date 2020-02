LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon will talk to the media at 3:30 p.m. about the most recent changes to the roster. On Monday, the Vegas Golden Knights acquired goaltender Robin Lehner from the Chicago Blackhawks.

TSN and other reporters say the deal with Chicago will include a 2nd round draft pick and backup goalkeeper Malcolm Subban. Other details have not been made available at this time.

Monday is the NHL trade deadline.