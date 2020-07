LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who fell from an overpass at Russell Road on U.S. 95 has been transported to the hospital and U.S. 95 northbound lanes have been reopened for traffic, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

The incident which happened just after 7 a.m. caused major traffic delays in the northbound lanes of the freeway.

According to NHP’s Twitter account, the man was seriously injured.