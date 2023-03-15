LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After a two-hour complete closure Wednesday morning, the two left lanes of U.S. 95 northbound at the Tropicana Avenue off-ramp are being reopened to traffic. The northbound lanes of the east valley freeway were shut down in the early morning hours because of police activity.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, officers responded to a report of an individual with self-inflicted injuries on the freeway around 3:35 a.m.

Motorists can still use the Tropicana on-ramp to continue north on U.S. 95, just not the Tropicana off-ramp. U.S. 95 southbound is not impacted.