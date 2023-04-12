LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 are shut down at Jones Boulevard due to a crash involving three cars Wednesday morning. The closure is causing traffic delays for early morning commuters.

At least one person is critically injured and was transported to University Medical Center, Nevada State Police Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.

The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. at Rainbow Boulevard, or what is commonly called the Rainbow Curve. Nevada State Police advise motorists to avoid the area. But if you are on the U.S. 95 northbound and get diverted off at Jones, here are some suggestions.

To get back on the freeway, Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum suggests these two options:

Go north on Jones – head west on Lake Mead — get back on U.S. 95.

Go south on Jones to Alta or Charleston — go north on Rainbow to get back on U.S. 95.

There is no timeline for when the freeway lanes will reopen.