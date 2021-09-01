LIVE: US 95 closed between Rancho and Jones due to tanker rollover, fuel leak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. 95 is completely shut down to traffic from Rancho Drive to Jones Boulevard due to a crash involving a BMW and an overturned tanker that is leaking fuel. According to Metro police, the tanker jackknifed and overturned in the northbound lanes. No one was transported to the hospital.

According to NHP Trooper Travis Smaka, the tanker is carrying around 8,400 pounds of gasoline and is leaking.

“That’s why we have the abundance of precaution here this morning,” he said.

The closure of the freeway is expected to last several hours and will cause morning commuters to find an alternate route.

The crash was reported around 4:25 a.m. and occurred in the U.S. northbound lanes between Decatur and Valley View boulevards.

#Update Overturned tanker on US95 and Decatur. Traffic being diverted off at southbound Southern Rancho and northbound at Jones. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 1, 2021

Northbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Rancho and southbound traffic is being diverted off at Jones. This is causing major traffic delays.