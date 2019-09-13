LIVE: UNLV holds vigil for Paula Davis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV Students, faculty, staff and loved ones are coming together Friday afternoon to remember the life of 19-year-old Paula Davis. Davis was a student at UNLV before she was murdered last week in North Las Vegas.

Police believe her ex-boyfriend 21-year-old Giovanni Ruiz killed her. Davis broke up with him just a few days prior. Her family says she told them that he was overly possessive.

In Paula’s honor, Catholic Charities has renamed one of its programs to the Paula Marie Davis Medically-Assisted Treatment Program. It will help to break the cycle of homelessness, one of the many issues she cared about.

You can watch our live stream from the vigil in the video above.