United Way to announce efforts to address coronavirus crisis with local leaders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The United Way of Southern Nevada announced large-scale efforts to work with businesses, government agencies and nonprofit organizations in Southern Nevada to help the community respond to the challenges presented by the coronavirus COVID-19.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and United Way of Southern Nevada President and CEO Kyle B. Rahn hosted a news conference outside the main entrance of the United Way’s office where Tony Sanchez, the Region Bank President for Wells Fargo in Southern Nevada and NV Energy Executive Vice President of Business Development and External Relations announced that their organizations would donate to help those negatively affected by the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

To donate to the United Way of Southern Nevada visit their website.