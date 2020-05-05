LIVE: UNITE HERE union hosts video conference to discuss reopening guidelines for gaming companies

WATCH LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNITE HERE union leadership, casino workers, and elected affiliate leaders will release health and sanitation guidelines for casino companies, as the conversation continues around the reopening of venues.

The guidelines reflect direction from various public agencies and hospitality employers.

UNITE HERE will call on companies to collaborate with UNITE HERE affiliates to establish detailed protocols to ensure implementation that protects tens of thousands of workers nationwide.

Over 100,000 UNITE HERE members work in the gaming industry across the country, and currently 100% of them are not working with casinos closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

National conversation has begun regarding the reopening of the United States economy, and with that, discussion about a timeline and necessary precautions for reopening the nation’s casinos.

Video conference participants will outline necessary health and safety guidelines, share why these are essential for any reopening to take place, and take questions.

UNITE HERE is the largest union of gaming workers in the world, representing over 100,000 members in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, Louisiana, Mississippi, California, and several other US states.

More than 95% of UNITE HERE’s total union membership of 300,000 is currently idled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.