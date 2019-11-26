U.S. Capitol reopens after being evacuated

The U.S. Capitol was evacuated and the White House put on lockdown Tuesday morning when a small plane entering restricted air space.

Capitol Police sent a notification of a potential threat shortly after 8:30 a.m., and the evacuations were ordered. People were allowed back in after about 30 minutes.

The aircraft was not communicating with air traffic controllers. According to the CBS Baltimore station, the pilot was on the wrong frequency as he approached Washington D.C., leading to a scramble of fighter jets.