Traffic flowing along I-15, Primm as drivers get an early start on holiday travel destinations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mild temperatures and brief rain showers took over Southern Nevada on Thursday afternoon.

Rain showers across the northwest valley near Red Rock on Thursday, Dec. 23

Developing rain showers are expected into the evening hours as holiday travelers get an early start on the roadways.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon video of rain showers and a traffic backup for travelers headed across the California – Nevada border could be seen.

At times the backup of vehicles extended about 7 miles to the border.

In Nye County, deputies are asking drivers to slow down and use caution as roadways remain slick.

Crash investigation along US 95, Esmeralda (Courtesy: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, NCSO deputies responded to the scene of a crash along US 95, Esmeralda.

Icy and snow-covered roadways can bring added danger at high speeds causing rollovers for drivers.

A better chance of rain is expected on Christmas eve until mid-afternoon on Friday.

Courtesy: Lee Canyon on Dec. 23, 2021

Meanwhile, on Thursday at Lee Canyon, the resort measured 8,660′ giving locals and tourists alike a chance to get away and enjoy some skiing and snowboarding in a winter wonderland setting.