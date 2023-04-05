LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of I-15 are closed near the 215 northern beltway due to a tipped-over tractor-trailer. According to Nevada State Police, traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Lamb Boulevard.

No other information is available at this time.

There have been several overturned big rigs on southern Nevada roads in recent weeks. On Monday, a tractor-trailer tipped over on a ramp from northbound U.S. 95 to I-11.

On Sunday, a big rig rolled over on southbound I-15 near Ute Road spilling fuel and debris on the freeway about 45 miles north of Las Vegas.

Last week, the northbound lanes of I-11 were closed near Wagon Wheel Drive when a tractor-trailer overturned blocking the lanes. The truck spilled 40 gallons of fuel.

In mid-March, a semi-truck crashed in Henderson on northbound I-515 near Auto Show Drive.

No injuries were reported in any of those crashes.