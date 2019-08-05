Final truss placed at new Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Along with a topping out ceremony Monday morning, the official name of the new stadium was announced — it will be the Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders executives, dignitaries and construction workers gathered to celebrate the placement of the final beam on the new Raiders stadium near Russell Road and I-15 on Monday morning.

The final beam is place on the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (KLAS-TV)

The first order of business was to have everyone sign the beam before it was hoisted into the air and placed on top of the stadium. Next, crews will install the translucent polymer roof and then begin work on the inside.

The $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat stadium is set to open in July 2020 when the Raiders move from Oakland, California to Nevada.