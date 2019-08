School starts one week from today. Do you know what your kids are eating for lunch? Sherry Swensk talks with a dietitian about how to get your kids to eat healthy. Posted by 8 News Now on Monday, August 5, 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School starts for Clark County students one week from today. As thousands of children head back to their schools, one of the challenges for parents is how to get kids to eat healthy during the day.

Sherry Swensk interviews registered dietitian Karolina Balkenbush. Whether your child is a picky or junk food eater, she has some great ideas on how to pack an interesting and healthy lunch for your school child depending on their individual tastes.