Teachers rally at several Las Vegas schools Friday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “No contract, no teach” is what teachers yelled as they rallied at some Las Vegas schools Friday morning after a contentious school board meeting Thursday night.

The coordinated rallies took place at Arbor View, Centennial, Del Sol Academy and Eldorado High Schools.

LIVE: Teachers are rallying at four Las Vegas schools this morning. This is a live feed from Arbor View High school. Posted by 8 News Now on Friday, August 23, 2019 Teachers protest in front of Arbor View High School Friday morning.

Hundreds of teachers showed up at the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting at Liberty High School to make public comments regarding their 2019- 2021 contract and an impending strike planned for Sept. 10. The board extended the public comment period from 20 to 50 minutes, but when it ended teachers became upset and began chanting. Teachers said they felt they didn’t have a chance to let more people speak on their behalf. The meeting abruptly ended and trustees were escorted out a back door.

CCSD is offering teachers a 3% raise, step increases over the next two years and a 4% increase in health care contributions. The major sticking point in the negotiations has been giving raises to teachers who have advanced degrees. More than 2,000 teachers would qualify for that raise and it would cost the district as much as $20 million.

Some teachers told the board they have invested thousands of dollars on advanced degrees and were promised money they are now not getting.