2020 Nevada Teacher of the Year named

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District teacher Gail Hudson was overcome with emotion as she accepted as she was named Nevada Teacher of the Year.

Hudson, who teaches 5th grade at Hummel Elementary School, was surprised with the announcement at her school Monday morning. There was a special assembly — involving her students — to honor her. Appearances and speeches were made by CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara, Governor Steve Sisolak and legislative leadership.

Hudson was acknowledged for her work as the school’s equity and diversity site liaison coordinator and for being instrumental in assisting with the implementation of the Title 1 plan, school improvement plan, staff development days and more.

“It’s her passion for equitable education, her commitment to her students and resolve to make sure every child, every one of you, walk out of her classroom will be set up for success more than they were when they came in,” Governor Sisolak said.

Hudson, who emigrated to the U.S. 45 years ago, said it was a teacher who made a difference in her life. She has taught students for 32 years.

“They know I am here for them every single day. I wake up to come to them and I want them to wake up to come to me. It is my duty to continue to serve children,” Hudson said. “They deserve the best educator possible. They deserve teachers who go above and beyond.”

“Teachers like you Ms. Hudson I would like to have across our entire school system,” Jara said.