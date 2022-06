LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Supreme Court is expected to release decisions on several cases Wednesday. The justices came into June with 33 decisions.

Some of the outstanding cases include reproductive rights case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, NY State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen (whether there’s a right to carry a concealed handgun); and Kennedy v. Bremerton School District (school prayer/ First Amendment case).