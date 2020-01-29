LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The future of North Las Vegas is taking shape and plans for 2020 will be announced at the City of North Las Vegas’ State of the City 2020 held on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Watch the entire State of the City event at the links below:

State of the City of North Las Vegas 2020 (Part 1)

State of the City of North Las Vegas 2020 (Part 2)

Mayor John Lee and the City Council will host the premier event in the Dallas Ballroom at Texas Station. The program begins at noon.

Tickets are sold online exclusively through the Eventbrite ticketing website with individual tickets being $45 and a table of 10 priced at $450. A limited supply of tickets being sold at the door on the day of the event as well.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a North Las Vegas charity.