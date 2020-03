NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks are swinging between gains and losses in early trading on Wall Street Thursday, but the moves are more subdued than the wild jabs that have dominated recent weeks. At least for now.

The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in morning trading after trimming an earlier loss of 3.3%. That would be a notable change in normal times, but the index has had eight straight days where it swung up or down between 4.9% and 12%.