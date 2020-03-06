Breaking News
Nevada person, ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus

SPECIAL REPORT: Coronavirus in Clark County, what you need to know

Local News

by: , 8NN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tonight Southern Nevada health officials are awaiting results from the CDC on a possible coronavirus case in the state. 8 News Now is tracking the latest developments with an expanded and exclusive team coverage on the heightened caution taken over the spreading disease and how preventative measures could impact the local economy.

8 News Now team will also speak to a doctor ho will answer questions from viewers and what this case means for the community but mostly how to decipher caution from panic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories