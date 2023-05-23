LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The westbound lanes of the southern 215 Beltway reopened after a full closure during the Tuesday morning commute due to a crash caused by a driver weaving through traffic, according to Nevada State Police.

All westbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at Durango. The closure caused major traffic delays.

Troopers said the driver was weaving in and out of traffic and hit other vehicles in the Durango Curve causing one to overturn. A lot of debris needed to be removed from the freeway lanes. No fatalities were reported.