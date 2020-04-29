LIVE AT 1PM: Southern Nevada Health District to answer questions from media in virtual press conference

WATCH LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District will answer questions from the media about COVID-19 during a virtual press conference held Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Below is the list of experts that will be answering questions:

Michael Johnson, Ph.D.: Director, Community Health Division

Vit Kraushaar, MD, MPH: Medical Investigator

Jeff Quinn, MPH: Manager, Office of Public Health Preparedness

For more information and COVID-19 resources, CLICK HERE.