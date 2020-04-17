LIVE: Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update for April 17

WATCH LIVE:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District will host a teleconference at 11:30 a.m. on April 17 to update the public on the state of COVID-19 in Nevada.

The SNHD daily coronavirus data summaries have expanded to include available basic demographic and medical history data.

.@SNHDinfo – African-Americans make up 12% of Clark County's population yet they make up 16% of the county's COVID-19 deaths #8NN #Coronavirus



WATCH: https://t.co/tnjLBNN4dW — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) April 17, 2020

Additionally, the health district is posting case count information by zip codes.

Speaking at this meeting are as follows:

Dr. Michael Johnson, Ph.D. Director of the Community Health Division

Vit Kraushaar, MD, MPH, Medical Investigator

Jeff Quinn, MPH, Manager at Office of Public Health Preparedness.

For more information and COVID-19 resources please visit the Health District’s website.

COVID-19 case summaries and additional information are available on the SNHD website.