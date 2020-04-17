LIVE: Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update for April 17

WATCH LIVE:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District will host a teleconference at 11:30 a.m. on April 17 to update the public on the state of COVID-19 in Nevada.
The SNHD daily coronavirus data summaries have expanded to include available basic demographic and medical history data.
Additionally, the health district is posting case count information by zip codes.
Speaking at this meeting are as follows:
- Dr. Michael Johnson, Ph.D. Director of the Community Health Division
- Vit Kraushaar, MD, MPH, Medical Investigator
- Jeff Quinn, MPH, Manager at Office of Public Health Preparedness.
For more information and COVID-19 resources please visit the Health District’s website.
COVID-19 case summaries and additional information are available on the SNHD website.