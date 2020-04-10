Breaking News
LIVE: White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing
1  of  2
Live Now
Worldwide deaths from the coronavirus hit 100,000 LIVE: Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update for April 10

Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update for April 10

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATCH BELOW:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District will host a virtual meeting on April 10 at 11 a.m. to update the public on COVID-19 numbers and efforts to reduce the spread.

Dr. Vit Kraushaar, MD, MPH, Medical Investigator at SNHD, Jeff Quinn, MPH Manager, Office of Public Health Preparedness and Misty Robinson, MA, Senior Public Health Preparedness Planner will host this meeting.

ZOOM Meeting ID: 702 759 1390

Join by Phone 1-301-715-8592

Join by Computer https://zoom.us/j/7027591390

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story