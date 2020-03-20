Second person dies from COVID-19 in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A second death has been reported from COVID-19 in the Las Vegas valley. SNHD officials made the announcement Friday afternoon during a press conference.

The patient was described as a woman in her 60s. Officials say she did have underlying health issues.

Officials also mentioned during the press conference that they would provide daily updates on the SNHD website. They say the updates will come around 3 p.m. and should provide breakdowns of the cases of COVID-19 in the valley.

Officials aired their frustrations about test kits in the valley, saying they have not received what they were promised. It had been SNHD’s understanding that a large shipment of test kits was to arrive in Las Vegas, but they still have not. When pressed by reporters, officials only referred to FEMA, suing that was in their hands.

