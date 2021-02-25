Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition holds event to raise awareness among motorists of state’s 3-Feet Passing law for safer cycling

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Bicycle Coalition held a media briefing Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 a.m. to raise awareness among motorists of Nevada’s 3-Feet Passing law.

Las Vegas Metro, Henderson, North Las Vegas, and CCSD, and University Police Departments were present for this event to encourage safer cycling in Southern Nevada in the aftermath of the Dec. 10, 2020 cycling tragedy.

The event supports SNVBC’s public education campaign “Change Lanes for Bikes. It’s the Law!” launched in January. Details are available at the website www.snvbc.org.

Immediately following the media briefing, a bicycle enforcement officer traveled on Fort Apache Road between Sunset and Warm Spring Road. Motorists not following Nevada’s 3-feet law will be identified, stopped by officers, and issued a citation.