LIVE NOW: Rep. Susie Lee hosts COVID-19 telephone town hall

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Congresswoman Susie Lee will host a COVID-19 telephone town hall for residents in Nevada’s 3rd District on Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

This telephone town hall, Rep. Lee’s office says, will focus on the impact of COVID-19 on Nevadans’ finances.

Topics include unemployment insurance assistance, renting and mortgage issues, consumer protection and other resources to help working families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rep. Lee will be joined by the following experts to answer questions:

Prof. Francine Lipman, Professor of Law Specializing in Tax Law at UNLV Boyd School of Law

Jim Berchtold, Directing Attorney for the Consumer Rights Project at Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

The telephone town hall is expected to last about an hour.

