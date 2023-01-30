LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Snow flurries are being seen in the southeast valley in neighborhoods near the base of Black Mountain and also around College Drive and U.S. 95.

This video was shot near Horizon Ridge and Missions Hills by Briana Mager.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the mountains. Lee Canyon is reporting new snow accumulation of around 5 inches with the possibility of getting 4 to 8 more inches.

This video was sent to us from John Saska in Henderson.

Rain showers started falling around the Las Vegas valley overnight and continued into the morning. The air mass is cold enough to continue the possibility of a mix of snow and rain until noon.

Snow falls on a home in Paradise Hills, sticking to the rocks in the front yard on Jan. 30, 2023 | Image provided by Kelley Huff

This youngster in a Las Vegas Golden Knights onesie is enjoying the first Las Vegas valley snow of the year on Jan. 30, 2023 | Photo provided by Allie Beal

More snow sticks to the ground as a storm comes through bringing cold temperatures to the Las Vegas valley on Jan. 30, 2023 | Photo provided by Allie Weber

Drivers are being urged to use caution because roads are either wet or damp and there have been several crashes this morning.