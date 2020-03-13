UPDATED: SNHD reports a total of 16 COVID-19 cases in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County now has 16 COVID-19 cases and the individuals are either in the hospital or isolating at home, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. One of the cases has been confirmed positive by the CDC, the others are considered “presumptive positive” which means that CDC has yet to confirm them but recommends treating them as positive cases.

These are the new cases: (these do not include the recent two cases added)

Man in his 60s who is hospitalized in serious condition

Man in his 60s who is isolating at home

Man in his 40s who is isolating at home

Man in his 20s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a confirmed case

Woman in her 40s who is hospitalized in good condition

Woman in her 50s who is hospitalized in stable condition

Man in his 30s who is isolating at home

Man in his 50s. No additional details available

Man in his 30s. No additional details available

Previously reported cases:

Woman in her 40s who was hospitalized on March 8. She is isolated and in stable condition. She is a visitor from New York who arrived in Las Vegas March 5 and attended the Women of Power Summit at The Mirage

Man in his 60s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Female in her 70s who is isolating at home and is a close contact of previously reported case.

Man in his 50s with a travel history to Washington state. Patient remains hospitalized and in serious condition.

Woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions with in-state travel history to Reno, Nev., and no out-of-state or international travel history. The patient was asymptomatic while traveling. The patient remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Dr. Michael Johnson, the director of community health for Southern Nevada Health District, said the additional cases are concerning but not surprising.

Dr. Michael Johnson, Southern Nevada Health District

“The more testing we do the more cases we pick up. As these cases begin to spread person to person, as we’ve seen in every country, there is a big increase.”

He said the district has conducted 223 tests but has the capacity to test 1,000 specimens. He said people should not go to the emergency room because your health care provider must determine if testing is needed.

Johnson did add that 80% of the people who contract the virus have mild cases and recover well. He said it is most dangerous for those over 80 years old and those who have underlying medical conditions.