2 killed in small plane crash in south Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two people are dead after a crash involving a small airplane in south Las Vegas.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of the crash just before 10 a.m. The plane went down at Raven Avenue and Hinson Street, near Pebble Road and South Valley View Boulevard. There are road closures in the area.

Small plane crash near Pebble Road and South Valley View Boulevard on Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo credit: Barbara Morris)

Smoke could be seen in the area following reports of the crash.

FAA records show the plane is a twin-piston Cessna 310 and took off from the North Las Vegas airport around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses say they did not see anyone exit the plane following the crash.

The FAA will conduct an investigation of the crash.

BREAKING# Small plane crashes in south Las Vegas, Viewer Treyy Johnson sent us this video moments after crash happened. #8NN is live on the scene. This is a developing story, to watch live click on link below. https://t.co/xwVx3YSlBl pic.twitter.com/S2pQdkLBJu — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) October 29, 2020

The video below was sent in by 8 News Now viewer, Treyy Johnson, who was in the area.

