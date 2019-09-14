WATCH: SkyJump Powered by MTN DEW at The STRAT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The STRAT Hotel, Casino and Skypod’s ultimate extreme attraction and MTN DEW came together Friday evening with the launch of SkyJump Powered by MTN DEW.

The event featured appearances by DEW Team athletes, among others, to commemorate the occasion and cheer on jumpers from SkyJump, which holds the Guinness World Record for highest commercial decelerator descent from 855 feet above the Las Vegas Strip. The speeds for the SkyJump top 40 mph.

LIVE: SkyJump Powered by MTN DEW at The STRAT Posted by 8 News Now on Friday, September 13, 2019

MTN DEW athletes include extreme skateboarders Theotis Beasley, leader of “Theo’s Skate Jams” at The LINQ Las Vegas; Curren Caples, a 4-time X Games medalist; and Chris “Cookie” Colbourn; as well as NBA’s Bol Bol of the Denver Nuggets’ promising new draft pick and charismatic NBA impersonator and social media influencer, Brandon “B.Dot” Armstrong.

Other attendees, included co-host of KLUC’s ‘The Chet Buchanan Show,’ Kayla Walker, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Golden Entertainment, the parent company of The STRAT, Steve Arcana and vice president and general manager of The STRAT, Chris Fiumara.