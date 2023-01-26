LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a crash in the northwest valley Thursday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash was reported just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Hualapai Way and Farm Road.

Police said a man driving a vehicle was shot twice and then crashed into a wall near the intersection. According to police, the man’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Motorists should avoid the area. Grand Canyon Drive can be used for north/south travel. Grand Teton Drive and Elkhorn Road can be used for east/west travel.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.