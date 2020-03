WATCH THE FULL BRIEFING BELOW:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sheriff Joe Lombardo and District Attorney Steve Wolfson will hold a news briefing Wednesday to address the COVID-19 epidemic and how police and the DA’s office are handling crime issues.

The press conference will be held Wednesday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. at LVMPD Headquarters located at 400 South Martin L. King Boulevard.