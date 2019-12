LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the burglar that was shot and killed by a homeowner on Saturday morning. According to police, Justin Smith, 30, broke into a southeast valley home located near Eastern Avenue and Warm Springs Road.

Police say Smith broke open the glass sliding door at the back of the house and that is when the female homeowner grabbed a handgun. She then reportedly shot the suspect after he allegedly lunged toward her.