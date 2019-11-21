Sentencing of Anthony Wrobel for fatal shooting at Venetian company picnic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Anthony Wrobel, 44, is being sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in the fatal shooting of a Venetian executive during a company picnic at Sunset Park last year.

#LIVE: Anthony Wrobel sentenced for fatal shooting of Venetian executive, Mia Banks, during a company picnic at Sunset Park last year. Posted by 8 News Now on Thursday, November 21, 2019

According to the arrest report, when Wrobel, a former employee at The Venetian, arrived at the picnic on April 15, he asked a co-worker if any of the bosses were still at the event and was told that Mia Banks and Hector Rodriguez were still there.

Wrobel walked up to them, pulled a gun from his waistband and began shooting. Banks was killed. Rodriguez was shot twice but survived.

Wrobel was arrested at a Texas freeway rest stop four days after the killing and was returned to Las Vegas.

Wrobel pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon and one count of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole at a hearing in November.